The Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Pyshnyi as the head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

290 MPs voted for the relevant resolution, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos), Andrii Pyshnyi was at the meeting.

Main theses from the speech and answers:

⁃ Ukraine needs money to cover the deficit (more than USD 30 billion) and, as far as it is known, international partners are ready to provide them. But for this the IMF is needed.

⁃ Pyshnyi considers the decisions made regarding restrictions during the war to be quite adequate.

⁃ The design of the domestic debt policy must be agreed with international partners.

⁃ The NBU sees insufficient effectiveness of the monetary transmission.

⁃ Regarding the sale of NBU bonds - it will be sorted out.

⁃ Pyshnyi is not ready to predict the rate now.

⁃ The head of the NBU welcomes the statement of the Ministry of Finance on the need to abandon emission financing of the budget. But it depends on international partners and their support.

⁃ The accounting rate of 25% is adequate and will remain so for the time being.

⁃ The rate determined by the NBU is quite adequate and corresponds to current economic realities. The exchange rate on the market fluctuates mainly due to a psychological element.

⁃ Now (as of October 7) gold and foreign exchange reserves are already more than USD 24 billion. In the last week, they have improved even since the beginning of October.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 47-year-old Pyshnyi held the position of chairman of the board of Oschadbank from October 2014 to November 2020.

On October 4, the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, announced that he was resigning for health reasons.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, with the suspicion in the case of Ukrgasbank.