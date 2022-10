On Thursday, October 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 350 soldiers of the occupation country. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 61,680 servicemen.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 7 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 61,680 (+350);

tanks – 2,466 (+17);

armored combat vehicles – 5,093 (+29);

artillery systems – 1,455 (+31);

MLRS – 344 (+0);

air defense equipment – ​​177 (+0);

aircraft – 266 (+0);

helicopters – 233 (+1);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 1,067 (+20);

cruise missiles – 246 (+0);

ships/boats – 15 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tank trucks – 3,862 (+8);

special equipment – ​​135 (+1).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 93 settlements in the Kharkiv Region were liberated in 16 days.

