As of October 7, agricultural enterprises collected 1.6 million tons of sugar beet.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Sugar beet was harvested in an area of ​​33,400 hectares, or 19% of the forecast.

The average yield is 471 centners per hectare.

Farmers also collected 26.4 million tons of grain and leguminous crops from an area of ​​6.9 million hectares (62% of the forecast) with a yield of 38.4 tons per hectare.

Farmers collected sunflowers on an area of ​​1.3 million hectares (28%), and threshed 2.6 million tons of seeds at a yield of 20 tons per hectare.

Soy was harvested on an area of ​​211,000 hectares (14%), and 505,000 tons were threshed with a yield of 23.9 tons per hectare.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September, farmers began sowing winter cereals.