In 16 days - from September 21 to October 6 - the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to break through tens of kilometers and free 93 settlements of the Kharkiv Region from the Russian invaders.

Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff, announced this during the briefing.

"Since September 21, our troops managed to advance 55 kilometers deep into the enemy's defenses, establish control over 93 settlements, and take control of more than 2,400 square kilometers of Slobozhanshchyna," Hromov clarified.

According to Head of the region Serhii Haidai, the AFU continue the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region, the main battles are taking place in the direction of Kreminna.