To strengthen the army in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region, Russian occupiers sent reinforcements of 500 mobilized criminals.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that officers from among former Russian law enforcement officers have been appointed commanders of the newly arrived units.

The occupier leadership issued an order to confiscate mobile phones from all those arriving.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine believes that the Kremlin is deliberately exterminating representatives of peoples who can oppose the usurpation of power in Russia. Skibitskyi explained that currently, especially on the example of the northern Caucasus, there is a mobilization of young people who can make at least some resistance and protest movement to the Kremlin.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

On October 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in Russia, the recruitment of men for the war in Ukraine is carried out by roundups, and in Moscow the plan is not even half implemented.

At the same time, police measures aimed at ensuring the announced mobilization are being intensified in Russia.