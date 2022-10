The National Bank has decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate Bank Sich JSC.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank, guided by the requirements of Article 15 of the Law "On the National Bank of Ukraine," Article 77 of the Law "On Banks and Banking Activities," Article 44 of the Law "On the Deposit Guarantee System of Individuals," taking into account the proposal of the Deposit Guarantee Fund of individuals, adopted the decision of October 6, 2022 No. 495-rsh on revocation of the banking license and liquidation of Bank Sich JSC from October 10, 2022.

It is recalled that on August 9, 2022, the Board of the National Bank decided to take the Bank Sich JSC to the category of insolvent in connection with the failure to comply with the term of its obligations to the National Bank on refinancing loans due to insufficient funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 55.62% of the shares of Sich Bank belong to Oleh Balanda, another 31.02% to Valerii Razdorozhnyi.