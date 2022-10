Partners of Ukraine do not need to be afraid of Russian nuclear weapons, the nuclear potential of the Russian Federation ended in 1997. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this in an interview with Forbes on Thursday, October 6.

Reznikov noted that the Russian nuclear threat cannot be completely rejected, but it is much smaller than the disseminated one. Moreover, Ukrainian partners warned the Kremlin about the consequences if such weapons are used.

"As for the technical state of Russia's nuclear weapons. Its entire nuclear capability ended in 1997. When was the last time they tested nuclear weapons? In the late 1990s in Kazakhstan at the corresponding training ground. Where will they apply it? On the front line to destroy not only Ukrainian, but also their units? The Black Sea? There are three NATO countries," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

Reznikov also stressed that after Mariupol, Bucha, rocket attacks, Ukrainians do not get intimidated with nuclear weapons, the same is advised to the partners: "Stop being afraid of Russia. This is not the second army of the world, it is beggars, looters and rapists. This is a prison that attacked Ukraine," the Minister emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again threatened the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

September 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev announced Russia's readiness to use nuclear and hypersonic weapons.

At the same time, on October 3, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency ex-head David Petraeus said that the United States and its allies from the North Atlantic Alliance could use force to destroy all Russian troops in Ukraine if Russia uses nuclear weapons.