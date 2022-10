EU Preparing To Train Ukrainian Military, Program Start Will Be Announced On October 17 - Borrell

The European Union is preparing for the implementation of the mission to train military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its start should take place on October 17.

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell announced this in his blog on the official website of the EU.

“At the next Foreign Affairs Council on 17 October, I hope we can formally launch our training mission for Ukrainian armed forces,” the statement said.

The head of European diplomacy also assured that the European Union will never agree with Russia's annexation of the occupied territories of the east and south of Ukraine.

He added that threats and escalation from Russia will not intimidate the European Union. On the contrary, the EU intends to provide support to Ukraine in the form of financial and political assistance, as well as strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Borrell stressed that the European Union is ready to continue to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, if circumstances allow it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said that the European Union was considering creating its own mission to train the Ukrainian military.

We also reported that on September 16, the Weimar Triangle countries (Poland, Germany and France) supported the creation of an EU mission to train the AFU personnel.

As of mid-September, the UK, as part of its own mission, has completed the training of 5,000 Ukrainian military.