Foreign Reserves Down 5.9% To USD 23.9 Billion In September

In September, foreign reserves decreased by 5.9% to USD 23.9 billion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of October 1, 2019, Ukraine's foreign reserves, according to preliminary data, made USD 23,929.6 million (equivalent).

In September, they decreased by 5.9% due to the sale of currency by the National Bank on the interbank market, including to meet the defense needs and payments of Ukrainians abroad.

At the same time, steady revenues from international partners continue to keep international reserves at a sufficient level, despite a full-scale war.

In general, during September, the dynamics of international reserves were determined by several factors, including NBU operations in the interbank foreign exchange market, public debt management operations and revaluation of financial instruments due to changes in market value and exchange rates.

The National Bank last month sold USD 2,777.1 million on the foreign exchange market and bought back USD 39.4 million to reserves.

Consequently, the net sale of the currency by the National Bank in September was USD 2,737.7 million.

During September, currency receipts to government accounts in the National Bank amounted to USD 2,033.8 million.

Of these, USD 1,500.0 million came through a World Bank trust fund from the United States, USD 482.1 million from the European Union, USD 51.7 million from the placement of domestic government loan bonds (OVDPs) denominated in currency.

The total amount of funds paid by the government for the maintenance and repayment of public debt in foreign currency amounted to USD 65.1 million.

In particular, USD 63.0 million is aimed at servicing and repaying debt to international creditors, and USD 2.1 million is aimed at servicing foreign currency government bonds.

Also in September, the dynamics of international reserves was determined by the revaluation of financial instruments (due to changes in market value and exchange rates).

Last month, their value decreased by USD 115.5 million.

In addition, Ukraine paid the International Monetary Fund USD 624.6 million.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 3.7 months of future imports, which is sufficient to fulfill the obligations of Ukraine and the current operations of the government and the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, international reserves increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.