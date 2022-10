Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 34,496 agricultural producers have attracted loans worth UAH 63.659 billion under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that from June 1 to date, Ukrainian banks have allocated loans for UAH 25,108 billion to agrarians.

In total, under the portfolio guarantee program, 80% of loans were issued in the amount of UAH 25.792 billion.

Over the past week, 870 agrarians received loans worth UAH 1.151 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, banks issued loans of UAH 38.507 billion to agrarians to ensure a complex of spring field work.