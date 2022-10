US Through USAID Will Provide Ukraine With USD 55 Million To Prepare For Winter

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide USD 55 million to Ukraine to prepare for winter.

This is stated in the USAID message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today in Ukraine, Administrator Samantha Power announced a $55 million investment in Ukraine’s heating infrastructure to aid the country’s preparations for winter amid the Russian Federation’s brutal war. This assistance will support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other equipment necessary to deliver heating to homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Ukraine," it said.

Up to 7 million Ukrainians in 19 regions will receive new assistance directly.

USAID will also provide power generators and alternative fuel sources to hospitals, centers for internally displaced persons, and shelters for socially disadvantaged citizens.

Assistance will be aimed at the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr Regions.

New funding is provided in addition to USAID assistance to the energy sector of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and will help Ukraine ensure the constant supply of heating and hot water to citizens.

Assistance is provided as part of the USAID energy security project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, USAID administrator Samantha Power arrived in Kyiv.