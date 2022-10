EU Approves 8th Sanctions Package Against Russia In Response To Annexation Of 4 Regions Of Ukraine

The European Union has approved the eighth package of sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of 4 regions of Ukraine.

This is stated in the messages of the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and the European Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union has approved the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, including the oil price ceiling. This is great, we will take on gas," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, the European Council report notes that in light of the escalation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine, the Council on Thursday decided to introduce a new package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia.

The new package of restrictions introduces into the EU legislation the basis for setting a price limit on the sea transportation of Russian oil for third countries and further restrictions on the sea transportation of crude oil and petroleum products to third countries.

Consequently, it will be prohibited to carry out sea transportation and provide technical assistance, brokerage services or financial assistance related to sea transportation to third countries of crude oil (from December 2022) or petroleum products (from February 2023) that originate from Russia or are exported from Russia.

It will be possible to provide transportation and specified services if oil or petroleum products are purchased at the specified price limit or cheaper.

A new ban on EU vessels shipping such products to third countries will be in place from the date the Council unanimously decides to impose a price cap.

It is noted that limiting oil prices can also contribute to the stabilization of world energy prices.

In addition, the EU extends the ban on imports of steel products that either originate from Russia or are exported from Russia.

Further import restrictions are also placed on wood pulp and paper, cigarettes, plastics and cosmetics, as well as elements used in the jewellery industry such as stones and precious metals.

Sales, deliveries, transfers or exports of additional goods used in the aviation sector will also be restricted.

The package agreed today also includes:

- applying sanctions to individuals and legal entities involved in organizing illegal referendums, representatives of the defense sector and well-known persons spreading disinformation about the war. The Council also decided to expand the criteria of the list on which specific definitions can be based to include the ability to target those who contribute to the circumvention of EU sanctions;

- expanding the list of prohibited items that can contribute to the military and technological strengthening of Russia or the development of its defense and security sector. The list will now include certain electronic components, additional chemicals and goods that can be used for capital punishment, torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment;

- prohibition of sale, supply, transfer or export of civilian firearms and its main components and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment and spare parts;

- prohibition of EU citizens to hold any positions in the governing bodies of certain Russian state or controlled legal entities, organizations or bodies;

- inclusion in the list of state organizations subject to the ban of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, enterprises with 100% state property of the Russian Federation, carrying out activities related to classification and verification, including in the field of security, Russian ships and watercraft;

- complete prohibition of providing wallets with cryptocurrency assets, accounts or depository services to Russian persons and residents, regardless of the total value of these crypto assets;

- prohibition to provide architectural and engineering services to Russia, as well as consulting services on IT and legal advice.

The Council also decided that from today the geographical volume of restrictions imposed on February 23, including, in particular, the ban on the import of goods from the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions uncontrolled by the Government of Ukraine, will be expanded to the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 27 European Union member states made a statement according to which the European Union never recognizes Russia's annexation of the occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine, and the EU is also determined to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and provide strong support to Ukraine.