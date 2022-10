New package of U.S. military aid adapted to meet urgent needs of Ukraine – U.S. Ministry of Defense

The new U.S. military aid package is tailored to meet Ukraine's urgent needs.

This follows from a statement by the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Weapons and equipment in this package (of aid to Ukraine) are adapted to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported Cooper's words.

According to her, Ukraine has demonstrated the ability to use these capabilities to degrade Russian logistics and command and control, creating opportunities for Ukraine to maneuver and advance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden signed the law on temporary state funding, which allows avoiding the suspension of the work of state institutions and, among other things, provides for the allocation of USD 12.3 billion in aid to Ukraine.

President Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the U.S. providing a new security assistance package worth USD 625 million, which includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems, and ammunition including armored vehicles.