On the morning of October 6, the Russian army struck the territory of the Khmelnytskyi Region. The explosions were heard during an air raid.

Serhii Hamaliya, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, has said this in a statement.

"This morning, during an air raid, the enemy struck the territory of our region. The sounds of explosions were heard. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," he said.

Khmelnytskyi City Mayor of Oleksandr Symchyshyn noted that the situation in the city is under control. "In the morning, missile strikes were recorded in the Khmelnytskyi region. The situation in the community is under control. Do not ignore the air warning signals," the mayor wrote in Telegram.

Serhii Hamaliya, the head of the regional military administration, said that the occupiers fired two missiles. At around 6 a.m., explosions were heard in the Shepetivka District.

One of the missiles fell near an infrastructure facility, there was no damage. The other fell on the wasteland. Small damage to buildings was recorded. There are no dead or injured.

"The train was also stopped. As a result of the missile strike, a tree fell on the railway track. The train movement has been resumed," Hamaliya added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians fired seen missiles at high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia at night, causing casualties and injuries.