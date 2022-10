Tonight, October 6, the Russian occupation army attacked three communities of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with rocket launchers. Previously, no casualties were reported.

This was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

According to him, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district all night. For this, the occupiers used barrel artillery and MLRS.

As a result of the shelling, settlements in three communities were affected: Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myriv.

In Nikopol, Russian shelling damaged a dozen private residential buildings, a business, and a power line. A fire broke out, now it has been extinguished.

As a result of shelling, several residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged in Myriv community.

In the Marhanets community, the survey of the territory is ongoing, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Reznichenko noted that according to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of night shelling.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, tonight, October 6, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers fired seven rockets that hit infrastructure and residential buildings.

Rocket strikes led to the destruction of multi-apartment buildings, and people are under the rubble. Rescuers are working on the spot.

As earlier reported, last Monday, October 3, Russian troops also launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, damaging the city's infrastructure.

And on October 1, the occupiers bombarded Dnipro with "Iskander" missiles. Three people died as a result of the shelling.