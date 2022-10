The export of dairy products in September reached a record-breaking level and amounted to USD 35.9 million.

This follows from a statement by the Association of Milk Producers, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, in September, revenue from the export of dairy products amounted to USD 35.9 million, which is 9.2% more than in July and 145% more than last year.

"High export prices and simplified procedures at the border support the sale of Ukrainian dairy products to foreign markets," said Yana Lynetska, an analyst at the Association of Milk Producers.

In particular, the following were sold in September: milk powder — 4,900 tons (+51% compared to August), butter — 1,960 tons (-8.25%), whole milk and cream — 2,650 tons (-25.7%), whey — 1,960 tons (- 22.5%), cheese — 1,098 tons (+ 8.9%), and fermented milk products —327 tons (+ 19.6%).

"Due to the expensive hryvnia, the total import of dairy products in September decreased by 19% compared to August. In October, we should expect a seasonal decrease in exports. However, its indicators will still be high," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of September, the association Ukrainian Agribusiness Club reported that the export of Ukrainian dairy products reached the pre-war level.