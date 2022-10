Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian army in the areas of eight settlements in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, Donetsk region.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

"During the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vyimka, Soledar, Odradivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Mayorsk and Novomykhailivka," the message said.

The command of the AFU notes that now the occupiers are still continuing their attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk Region.

In some other directions, the occupiers are regrouping units.

During the past day, the enemy launched five missile and eight airstrikes on civilian and military objects throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Also, Russian troops fired no less than 65 rounds from multiple rocket launchers of various types on populated areas near the front line.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday evening, October 5, the General Staff announced the successful repulse of the invaders' attacks in the areas of five settlements of the Donetsk region.

At night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a traditional address to Ukrainians, named three settlements that were liberated from Russian occupation.

According to Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Region, since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the AFU have already returned six villages in the Luhansk Region under control.