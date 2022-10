President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada dismiss Kyrylo Shevchenko from the post of head of the National Bank.

The corresponding draft resolution (No. 8104) was registered on the website of the Rada on October 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Member of the Rada from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said on a Telegram channel that the parliamentary committee on finance plans to consider Zelenskyy’s submission to dismiss Shevchenko on the morning of October 6.

Earlier, Zhelezniak said that the former chairman of Oschadbank Andrii Pyshnyi will become the new chairman of the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, the head of the NBU Shevchenko resigned.

On his page on Facebook, he said that he was leaving the post of head of the NBU for health reasons.

Shevchenko was appointed head of the National Bank in July 2020.