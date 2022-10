Russian Troops Tried To Advance Near Bakhmut And Avdiivka, All Attacks Were Repulsed - General Staff

Russian occupiers during the day made attempts to advance in the areas of five settlements in the east of the country. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled all attacks.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command reports that the Russian army does not stop trying to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions in the Donetsk Region.

During the day, the Russians tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk and Novomykhailivka.

It is noted that in other areas of the front, Russian troops are trying to hold the temporarily occupied territories, and also focus on disrupting the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the army of the invaders launched 3 missile and 2 air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure. Besides, more than 20 attacks were carried out from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the enemy used barrel artillery to shell settlements along the front line and near the state border.

Recall, a day earlier, on October 4, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the invaders in the Donetsk and Kherson directions.

Today, the command of Ukrainian troops said that Russian troops are again regrouping units in separate directions.