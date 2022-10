US And Its Allies Will Help AFU Prepare For War In Winter

The United States and its allies will take on the task of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the equipment necessary to conduct hostilities in winter.

This was reported by Defence Express with reference to a briefing by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Journalists present at the briefing asked whether the change in weather conditions will affect the course of hostilities on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, answering this question, noted that weather plays a big factor in any war.

Changing climate conditions make any troop maneuvers harder, he said. Weather also affects the capabilities of the average soldier to perform combat missions.

“Now, for us, we know that we have been looking to the Ukrainians for what their needs are for the winter, you've seen allies taking a leadership role in providing winter equipment, to the Ukrainian soldiers, making sure that they have what they need to sustain themselves throughout this winter,” Ryder said.

At the same time, the General doubted the real readiness of Russian troops for combat in winter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the German DPA agency reported that some NATO countries announced their readiness to help provide the Ukrainian military with winter uniforms and equipment.

We also reported that in June, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the start of the procurement of winter uniforms for the Ukrainian military.