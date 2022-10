Volume Of Trading On Perspektiva Stock Exchange Up 75% To UAH 3.6 Billion In September

In September, 1,660 transactions worth UAH 3.59 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange, which is 75% more compared to August 2022, since the beginning of the year -20,340 transactions in the amount of UAH 52.10 billion (-67% to January-September 2021).

The stock exchange said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 14,500 transactions worth UAH 11.1 billion were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in August (21% more than in August 2022), since the beginning of the year - 184,900 transactions in the amount of UAH 128.1 billion (-60% to January-September 2021).

Debt instruments continue to dominate the trading structure on the stock exchanges of Ukraine since the beginning of the year: government bonds - 98.92% (including 96.01% - government domestic loan bonds, 2.91% - government foreign loan bonds); corporate and urban loan bonds - 0.45%; shares, securities of joint investment institutions, fixed-term contracts - 0.63%.

The share of the Perspektiva stock exchange in the total exchange turnover in January-September made 41%.

The volume of trading in government bonds on the Perspektiva stock exchange in September increased by 75% compared to August, the number of transactions decreased by 6%.

0.01% of trading was conducted in the market of applications, 89.93% - in the address market, 10.06% - in the repo market.

21 transactions with currency-denominated government bonds for the amount of USD 36.6 million and EUR 0.8 million (equivalent to UAH 2.23 billion, 38% of the trading volume) were performed in the currency of denomination.

During September, contracts on the Perspektiva stock exchange were concluded with 28 financial instruments (similar to August), from the beginning of 2022 - with 68 (-16 to January-September 2021)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, 1,760 transactions worth over UAH 2.05 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange, which is 15.3 times more compared to July, since the beginning of the year -18,680 transactions in the amount of UAH 48.50 billion (-65% to January-August 2021).