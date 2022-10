The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine has officially resumed work in Kyiv.

This is stated in the diplomatic mission's message on Twitter.

"We are back and ready to work together with Ukraine for victory! On Wednesday, October 5, the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine officially resumed work in Kyiv. Japan will continue to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Japan and assistance for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. Japan together with Ukraine!" the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Swedish Embassy resumed work in Kyiv in May.

Also, the Canadian Embassy resumed work in Kyiv. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in raising the Canadian flag near the Embassy building.