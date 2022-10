NATO Thought About Protection Of Underwater Infrastructure From Russia After Explosions On Nord Streams - Medi

Incidents at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines have forced the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to think about the need to protect their underwater infrastructure from possible attacks by Russia.

This is reported by the Bloomberg agency with reference to Western experts and analysts.

Previously, the alliance countries considered the possibility of such attacks only theoretically. According to experts, everything changed after the recent explosions on the Nord Streams.

They believe that Russia has the technical capabilities to carry out attacks on gas pipelines or a network of underwater cables that provide communication and information transfer between countries.

Analysts suggest that Russia may attack the underwater gas pipeline through which Norway supplies gas to other countries on the continent.

Also, one of several hundreds of underwater cables could become a potential target of the Russian military. More than 400 communication cables are known.

Experts assume that Russia knows the exact location of NATO's underwater infrastructure facilities.

It is also noted that Russian ships were often spotted in those places where the communication cables of the countries of the European Union are laid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a series of explosions occurred on the night of September 26 at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, which damaged them.

The explosions led to depressurization of the gas pipelines, as a result of which the gas filling them began to flow into the Baltic Sea.

The NATO leadership said that the gas pipeline explosions were the result of a sabotage attack.

And in the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, it was assumed that Russia specially arranged the explosions on the Nord Streams in order to divert NATO's attention from Ukraine.