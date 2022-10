Putin Annexes Occupied Territories Of Ukraine To Russia In Form Of New Subjects

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the so-called agreements on the accession of the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. He also signed decrees on the creation of new subjects of the federation from them.

The relevant documents are published on the portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

With the first four decrees, the leader of the aggressor country ratified "agreements" with the so-called DPR, LPR and administrations in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions on joining the Russian Federation.

With the following decrees, Putin accepted the occupied territories of Ukraine as part of Russia.

According to these decrees, the occupied territories are part of Russia in the form of new subjects of the federation.

Earlier today, we wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on the appointment of temporary acting heads of the annexed territories of Ukraine.

They became the occupiers and collaborators who managed the occupied territories before that.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the "independence" of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

After that, the leader of the aggressor country announced the annexation of the occupied territories with subsequent accession to Russia.

And already on October 2, the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation decided to recognize the "agreements" on the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.