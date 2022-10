The LPR grouping admitted that the towns of Kreminna and Svatove in the Luhansk Region are threatened by an attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He described the situation at the front as "tense" and "anxious."

This was stated by the so-called ambassador of the LPR to the Russian Federation Rodion Miroshnyk on the broadcast of the propaganda TV channel Russia 1.

"From the point of view of security, the north and northwest of the LPR are really in danger now. The Kreminna direction, aka the Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne and Svatove directions, are really under threat. But this does not mean that they are under attack, because now the whole the territory, equally, on that side it is controlled by the troops of the LPR, controlled by the leadership of the LPR," Miroshnyk assures.

He claims that now on the Kreminna direction, the shots of the Russian military are mainly heard, that is, they are trying to repel the enemy's attack. Fortification structures are also being built.

"There is serious construction equipment involved. I won't go into the details, but all the conditions are being created to create defense lines that will make it possible to really stop the enemy on the Kreminna and Svatove directions," Miroshnyk says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are preparing for the battle for Kreminna and have turned off mobile communications.