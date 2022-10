Zaporizhkoks Cuts Blast-Furnace Coke Production By 3.2% To 61,300 Tons In September

In September 2022, the Zaporizhkoks coke chemical plant decreased the production of blast-furnace coke by 3.2% or 2,000 tons to 61,300 tons year over year.

The plant announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-September 2022, Zaporizhkoks decreased the production of blast-furnace coke by 17.7% or 113,500 tons to 527,900 tons year over year.

It is noted that the decrease in the level of production compared to the same period last year is associated with a shortage of raw materials caused by hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the Zaporizhkoks coke chemical plant decreased the production of blast-furnace coke by 3.4% or 2,400 tons to 70,500 tons year over year.

From March 2, in connection with the aggravation of hostilities in the region, Metinvest transferred part of the equipment of the Zaporizhkoks plant to hot preservation.

In early April, the plant partially resumed work.

In 2021, the Zaporizhkoks coke chemical plant decreased the production of blast-furnace coke by 1.9% or 15,900 tons to 837,200 tons year over year.

The plant is controlled by the Metinvest group.

The main shareholders of Metinvest are SCM (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which take part in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.