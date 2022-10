The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recognized Ukraine as a potential member of the organization. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mr. (OECD Secretary General Mathias) Cormann announced today that the Organization is starting an initial dialogue regarding Ukraine's accession. After that, the OECD Council will move on to discussions and preparation of a draft road map. We are also working on opening an OECD office in Ukraine as soon as possible," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal noted that in July in Lugano (Switzerland) on behalf of the state, he submitted Ukraine's application for accession to OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, and last week he spoke online at the opening of the OECD Council meeting, where the application was being considered.

He added that the OECD is the so-called club of successful countries, which accounts for more than 62% of world GDP, Ukraine's acceptance into the circle of developed countries is primarily an important marker of Ukraine's readiness to join the EU and a signal to foreign companies that Ukraine is a promising place for investment and business development.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the OECD Council decided to immediately suspend the participation of Russia and Belarus in the organization's structures.