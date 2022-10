A visitor touches nixie tube screens at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Mao Siqian.

China's software industry reported a 9.8% year-on-year increase in business revenue in the first eight months of the year, according to official data.

Revenue of this sector totaled ¥6.44 trln (about $907.07 bln) from January to August, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows.

Companies in the sector raked in ¥695.2 bln in combined profits during the period, up 3.6% year on year.

During the period, exports of China's software services amounted to $34.4 bln, up 4.8% year on year.