Last day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 200 military of the Russian occupation army. In total, Russia has lost 61,000 troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

The Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses over the past day in the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.

The total combat losses of Russia as of October 5 were approximately:

personnel - about 61,000 (+ 200) people eliminated;

tanks - 2,435 (+ 11);

armored fighting vehicles - 5,038 (+ 20);

artillery systems - 1,414 (+ 7);

MLRS - 341 (+ 1);

air defense systems - 177 (+ 0);

aircraft - 266 (+ 0);

helicopters - 232 (+ 4);

operational-tactical level drones - 1,032 (+ 4);

cruise missiles - 246 (+ 0);

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0);

vehicles and tank trucks - 3,841 (+ 18);

special equipment - 132 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 30, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 530 to 59,610 killed, equipment - by 1 helicopter and 16 tanks.