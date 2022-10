Chinese scientists have accurately mapped the reference genome and pan-genome of peas, providing a reference for its evolution and cultivation, according to the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

As a typical plant for genetic research, the pea has been widely studied. However, its genome is large and complicated to assemble, meaning that its genome sequence had never been mapped with a high degree of accuracy.

A research team from the Institute of Crop Sciences under the CAAS sequenced ZW6, the main pea variety planted in China, and provided improved high-quality fine physical maps and annotations of the pea based on advanced sequencing technologies.

The study analyzed the evolutionary characteristics and population genetic structure of the pea genome, providing valuable resources and data support for revealing the origin and domestication of the pea, as well as its gene research, germplasm innovation and breeding improvement.

The research was recently published in the journal Nature Genetics.