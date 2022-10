The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region, Ukrainian defenders have already managed to liberate several settlements.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Well, now officially - the de-occupation of the Luhansk Region has begun. Several settlements have already been liberated from the Russian army, and there the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already raising the Ukrainian flag," Haidai said in his video address.

At the same time, he did not specify which settlements Ukrainian fighters had already released.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are massively surrendering and fleeing from positions due to the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.