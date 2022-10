Staff Of Supreme Commander-In-Chief Review Plan For Further De-Occupation And Countermeasures Against New Arma

The Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reviewed the plan for the further de-occupation of Ukraine, countering Russia's new armaments, and preparing the troops for winter. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Those present heard information from intelligence, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the commanders of troops of operational directions regarding the situation at the front and the latest actions of the enemy, discussed the issue of stabilizing the situation in the newly de-occupied districts. It was also considered plans for the further liberation of Ukrainian territories," the statement says.

Separately, the members of the Staff focused on the issue of countering new types of weapons used by the Russian army.

The meeting also analyzed the actual needs of the defense forces in material and technical support and the progress of the preparation of the troops for the winter period.

