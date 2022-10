Occupiers Once Again Regrouping Troops In Separate Directions - General Staff

The Russian occupiers are once again regrouping troops in separate directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

"The enemy is regrouping units of its troops in separate directions," the General Staff reported.

The enemy fires at the positions of the Armed Forces along the contact line, conducts remote mining of certain areas of the territory and conducts aerial reconnaissance.

It strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

The threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains.

Over the course of the past day, the occupiers launched 9 missile and 6 air strikes, carried out more than 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, October 4, the Ukrainian military repelled the attempts of the Russian occupiers to attack in the areas of 10 settlements. Aviation struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy equipment and weapons.