The United Kingdom is training junior commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Basic level training of junior commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has begun on the territory of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The course was developed on the basis of the Ukrainian training program for non-commissioned officers, taking into account the combat experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It includes classes in leadership, psychological, methodical, fire, technical and tactical training, as well as international humanitarian law.

Training is conducted by Ukrainian and British instructors with the involvement of foreign models of weapons and military equipment.

After successful completion of training, servicemen will be appointed to the positions of branches commanders in units of various branches of the military.

This course expanded the existing training program on the territory of the United Kingdom, which previously provided only basic general military training for our soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United Kingdom intends to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with at least EUR 2.6 billion in military aid in 2023.

Sweden will join the training of the Ukrainian military in the United Kingdom.