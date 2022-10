Zaporizhzhia NPP General Director Murashov will not continue to work at NPP after being released from captivit

General Director of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Ihor Murashov will not continue working at the plant after his release from captivity.

This follows from a statement by the IAEA on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Now, Murashov, together with his family, will not work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It is not known who will replace him. This week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will go to Kyiv and then to Moscow to continue consultations on the agreement and as soon as possible implementation of the nuclear safety protection zone and security around the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 30, the occupiers detained Murashov and took him to an unknown destination.

On October 3, the IAEA reported that Murashov had been released from captivity.