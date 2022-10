At night, the occupiers struck the city of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, with Iranian kamikaze drones.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

"There is information about several explosions in Bila Tserkva. According to preliminary data, the city was attacked with kamikaze drones. Because of this, there are fires at infrastructure facilities. There is one victim," the message says.

Later, it was reported about a repeated series of kamikaze drone strikes on the infrastructure of the White Church. Emergency services are on site.

The mayor of Bila Tserkva, Hennadii Dykyi, asks residents who live near the epicenter of the fire not to approach the windows and under no circumstances open them until the fire is extinguished.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Iran handed over to Russia the first few dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles that the Russian military intends to use in the war against Ukraine. Russia is unhappy with Iranian drones bought for use against Ukraine.

Iranian Shahed 131 kamikaze drones are equipped with processors from the American company Texas Instruments. The American company develops products for the defense sector, but the processors found in Shahed 131 are freely available on the market, Defense Express notes.