Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Voice party, said that the former head of the Oshchadbank savings bank, Andrii Pyshnyi, will become the new head of the National Bank.

Zhelezniak wrote about this on Telegram.

Thus, Zhelezniak said that the candidacy of the pompous person for the position of the chairman of the National Bank will be submitted immediately after the resignation of Kyrylo Shevchenko in the near future.

"The new head of the NBU will be Andrii Pyshnyi. Immediately after the resignation vote, Shevchenko will be nominated in the near future. The appointment will also take place this week. Here is a hint, on the day of the first reading of the Budget," Zhelezniak wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, announced that he was resigning.

Shevchenko was appointed head of the NBU on July 16, 2020, and he held this position for more than two years. The appointment took place after a high-profile scandal with the dismissal of the previous head of the NBU, Yakiv Smolii, who announced his resignation due to political pressure from the authorities.

In January, the head of the National Bank Shevchenko received a salary of UAH 367,000. Later, the National Bank of Ukraine refused to provide information on the amount of salaries of the chairman Kyrylo Shevchenko and his deputies in February-May 2022, citing the confidentiality of the information and the restriction of access to it.