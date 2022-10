President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed defense support and sanctions for Russia's attempt to annex the territory of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Presidential Office and the White House, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the Presidential Office report, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for the strong support for Ukraine, which the U.S. government consistently demonstrates.

He highly appreciated the principled and unwavering position of the United States regarding the non-recognition of the pseudo-referendums held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized the need for a tough collective reaction of the entire civilized world to Russia's attempt to annex the territory of Ukraine. In this context, the leaders discussed the coordination of efforts at the UN and other key international platforms.

Zelenskyy informed Biden about the progress of the operation to liberate Ukrainian territories and noted that the success of the defense forces is due to the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers and the weapons provided by the United States.

The importance of the implementation of the grain initiative, which contributes to the maintenance of food security throughout the world, was separately noted, and the need for its further implementation was also emphasized.

At the same time, the White House reports that Biden emphasized that the United States will never recognize Russia's alleged annexation of Ukrainian territory and promised to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary.

Biden told Zelenskyy about the U.S. providing a new USD 625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles.

President Biden also reaffirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose serious costs on any person, organization or country that supports annexation by Russia.

He welcomed the success of the agreement, which made it possible to safely export Ukrainian grain to world markets, and the need to ensure its continuation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States announced sanctions against members of the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as relatives of high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation, against the background of Vladimir Putin's statement about the annexation of the territory of Ukraine.

On September 30, Biden signed the law on temporary state funding, which, among other things, provides for the allocation of USD 12.3 billion in aid to Ukraine.