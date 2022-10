The head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko has said that he is resigning.

He announced this on his Facebook.

"Friends, for reasons related to health, which I cannot further ignore, I made a difficult decision for myself. I leave the post of Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine," he wrote.

According to him, he has already appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to accept his resignation.

Shevchenko also recalled the successes of the National Bank during the great war: the smooth operation of the financial system, preventing panic in the foreign exchange market, stopped capital outflow, keeping inflation "at an adequate level during the war," helping the state budget to raise funds, intensifying mechanisms for attracting international financial assistance and initiating decisions that would weaken the economy of the aggressor country.

"Today, the NBU is really stronger than ever in the ability to meet challenges and overcome crises, it is adequately tested by war. And it retains its ability to be the basis of the post-war economic recovery and direct the entire financial sector to this," Shevchenko added.

He thanked his colleagues, members of the Verkhovna Rada and Cabinet of Ministers and other state institutions for their cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shevchenko was appointed head of the NBU on July 16, 2020 and he held this position for more than two years. The appointment came after a high-profile scandal with the dismissal of the previous head of the NBU, Yakiv Smolii, who announced his resignation due to political pressure from the authorities.

In January, the head of the National Bank Shevchenko received UAH 367,000 of salary. Later, the NBU refused to provide information on the size of the salary of Shevchenko and his deputies in February-May 2022, citing the confidentiality of information and restrictions on access to it.

Earlier, the NBU predicted a 30% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) and 20% inflation in 2022.