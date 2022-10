In the first nine months of 2022, the Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget for 87% and raised UAH 749 billion.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Actual government borrowing to the general fund of the state budget for January-September 2022 amounted to UAH 749 billion, or 87% of the planned for this period.

UAH 475.6 billion was raised from the placement of domestic government loan bonds to finance the state budget, including UAH 49.7 billion (USD 1131.4 million and EUR 473 million) in foreign currency.

At the same time, due to the issuance of war government bonds, UAH 443.3 billion was raised, including through the acquisition of UAH 315 billion by the National Bank of Ukraine.

UAH 273.5 billion was raised from external sources, in particular:

- UAH 74.2 billion (EUR 2.2 billion) of EU loan funds under the new package of emergency macro-financial assistance;

- UAH 47.1 billion (CAD 1,035.8 million and USD 392.8 million) of loans of the Government of Canada;

- UAH 41.3 billion (USD 1.4 billion) from the International Monetary Fund as part of additional financing under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) emergency support program;

- UAH 18.2 billion (EUR 566 million) of loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) within the framework of the project "Support to government spending to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine";

- UAH 17.0 billion (JPY 78 billion) of the Japanese Development Agency's loan for development policy in the field of emergency economic recovery;

- UAH 14.3 billion (EUR 0.4 billion) of IBRD loans under the project "Additional loan to the Second loan for development policy in the field of economic recovery";

- UAH 12.6 billion (EUR 382 million) of the loan of the European Investment Bank (EIB) under the project "Basic loan for the agricultural industry";

- UAH 9.7 billion (EUR 300 million) of loans from the French Development Agency;

- UAH 8.5 billion (EUR 257 million) of EIB loans under the project on the main loan for SMEs and mid-cap companies (APEX);

- UAH 7.6 billion (EUR 200 million) loan of the Italian government;

- UAH 4.8 billion (EUR 150 million) loan from the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW) (“MSME - Financing of Covid-19” project);

- UAH 4.7 billion (EUR 149.3 million) of the KfW loan (project "Emergency economic program for Ukraine");

- UAH 3.5 billion (USD 120 million) of IBRD loans under the project "Improving higher education in Ukraine for the sake of results";

- UAH 3.2 billion (USD 111.6 million) of IBRD loans under the project "Second additional funding of the project "Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine";

- UAH 2.9 billion (USD 99 million) of IBRD loans under the Eastern Ukraine: Reunification, Restoration, Revival (COR Project) project;

- UAH 1.6 billion (USD 54.6 million) of IBRD loans under the project "Modernization of the social support system for the population of Ukraine";

- UAH 1.2 billion hryvnias (USD 40 million) of IBRD loans under the project "Second additional funding aimed at overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic";

- UAH 1.0 billion (USD 34.5 million) of IBRD loans under the project "Acceleration of investments in agriculture of Ukraine";

- UAH 0.2 billion (USD 7 million) of IBRD loans under the project "Additional financing of the project "Improving health care in the service of people";

At the same time, payments for the repayment of public debt for January-September 2022 amounted to UAH 304.6 billion (plan 89.9%), maintenance payments - UAH 106.1 billion (plan 80.8%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first eight months of 2022, actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for amounted to UAH 716.2 billion or 106.5% of the planned for this period.