Residents of Russian-occupied Crimea continue to leave the peninsula. The reason for this was partial mobilization. This is reported on the page of the representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"Local residents continue to leave the territory of the occupied Crimea, a significant part of them are Crimean Tatars," the statement says.

According to the preliminary information of the Mejlis, about 10,000 of our citizens left the occupied Crimea. Some go further to Russia, and some go abroad.

"Pro-Russian activists are engaged in deliberate persecution of our citizens who are escaping from criminal mobilization," the representative office added.

They pass information about such people to the so-called law enforcement officers, who complicate the process of leaving the occupation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has information that those mobilized in Russia lack sleeping places, food, uniforms and money.

The Advisor to the head of the President's Office appealed to the Russians to calculate the losses of the professional army of the Russian Federation and why mobilization was necessary.

The occupation authorities handed over 1,000 summonses to conscripts in Sevastopol in connection with partial mobilization.