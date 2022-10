More than 200,000 people joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation as part of the mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21. In total, it is planned to recruit about 300,000 people.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a corresponding statement, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to Shoigu, the authority under his control fulfilled two-thirds of the announced mobilization plan.

"To date, more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces... Training of the personnel of the formed units is carried out at 80 training grounds and in 6 training centers," Shoigu said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the mobilized Russians will be sent to the war in Ukraine only allegedly after training and carrying out combat coordination with units that are already participating in hostilities.

It will be recalled that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an address to Russians in which he announced the beginning of mobilization in the country.

A few days later, problems with the conscription of Russians into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were revealed.

The military commissariats sent summonses to everyone they could, ignoring the alleged orders of the Ministry of Defense.

Later it turned out that the military units where the mobilized arrived were unable to provide the soldiers with everything they needed.

So, for example, Russian soldiers were recommended to independently purchase medicines, in particular tourniquets, since there are not enough of them in warehouses.

It also became known that all conscripts lack uniforms and protective equipment. Mobilized Russians rushed en masse to the shops to buy bulletproof vests with their own money.

This information was confirmed earlier today, October 4, by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence information, the mobilized Russians lack uniforms, and their placement after arriving at the military units takes place in unprepared premises.