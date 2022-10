Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has confirmed that Belarus is participating in the so-called special military operation in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Belarusian state news agency BelTA with reference to Lukashenko's statement at a meeting on military security, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for our participation in a special military operation in Ukraine, we participate there. We don't hide it. But we don't kill anyone. We're not sending our military anywhere. We do not violate our obligations," Lukashenko said.

He said that the task of Belarus is to prevent the spread of hostilities on the territory of the state, as well as to prevent a blow to Belarus from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, Lukashenko said that Belarus fully supports the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, but will fight only in the event of an attack on its territory.

On August 24, Lukashenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day and wished "a peaceful sky."