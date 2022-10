American businessman Elon Musk assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he still supports Ukraine. Musk wrote about this on Twitter.

Thus, Musk suggested on Twitter that Ukraine surrender and give Crimea to Russia in order to achieve peace. In response to Musk's statement, President Zelenskyy created a survey on the same social network: which Elon Musk do you like more - who supports Russia or Ukraine. To which Musk reacted and assured that he supports Ukraine.

"I still strongly support Ukraine, but I am convinced that a massive escalation of the war will cause enormous damage to Ukraine and possibly the whole world," Musk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, American businessman Elon Musk, against the background of the collapse of his Tesla company's shares, wrote a tweet in which he proposed to hold another "referendum" in the annexed territories, but under the supervision of the UN, to hand over Crimea to Russia and give Ukraine a neutral status. Explaining his opinion, he noted that Russia can use nuclear weapons. Later, he wrote that Russia is more than three times larger than Ukraine, so it will be able to mobilize more troops.

Also, Ukrainians in social networks were outraged by Elon Musk's "peace plan".