President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recognized as insignificant the decrees of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the independence of Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions and any decisions on their basis.

This is stated in decree No. 687 of October 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To recognize insignificant, that is, those that do not generate any legal consequences, decrees of the President of the Russian Federation dated March 17, 2014 No. 147 (on the recognition of Crimea as an independent state), dated February 21, 2022 No. 71 (on the recognition of the "Donetsk People's Republic"), dated February 21, 2022 No. 72 (on the recognition of the "Luhansk People's Republic"), dated September 29, 2022 No. 685 (on the recognition of the independence of the Zaporizhzhia Region), dated September 29, 2022 No. 686 (on the recognition of the independence of the Kherson Region), as well as any other decisions, acts and contracts adopted, issued and concluded on the basis and/or in connection with the implementation of these decrees of the President of the Russian Federation," it says.

The decree notes that in accordance with the Act of Independence of Ukraine of August 24, 1991, the territory of Ukraine is indivisible and inviolable.

Zelenskyy notes that he acts in compliance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law, in particular, the imperative norms of general international law, as well as current international treaties of Ukraine, including the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian-Russian state border of January 28, 2003, which cannot be suspended even as a result of a fundamental change in circumstances under article 62 of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

He also refers to the Constitution of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are Russia and signed "agreements on the accession of captured territories to Russia."

On September 29, Putin signed decrees recognizing the "sovereignty and independence" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.