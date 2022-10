In September, compared with August, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms increased by 23%, or by USD 781 million, to USD 4.144 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In September, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms increased by more than 23% compared to August this year. Last month, Ukrainian enterprises exported USD 4.144 billion worth of products abroad. By comparison, the figure was USD 3.363 billion in August. This is the best result since February 2022," it reads.

Also in September, the volume of Ukrainian exports in quantitative equivalent increased by 32% to 9.66 million tons.

Thus, imports last month exceeded exports by only USD 354 million, while in August the negative trade balance amounted to USD 1,053 million.

"Now we are seeing an upward trend in the export of Ukrainian products. If in July the export volumes amounted to 5.79 million tons, in August - 7.29 million tons, then in September we have 9.66 million tons. The biggest success is reducing the trade deficit. Unfortunately, the balance of trade in goods is still negative, but at the same time the negative indicator in comparison with August has decreased by three times. We will hope that thanks to the government's actions to stimulate Ukrainian exports, the indicators of the trade balance will continue to improve," the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko was quoted as saying.

Most of all, in September, Ukraine exported grain, sunflowerseed oil, electricity and products of the mining and metallurgical complex.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August compared to July, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms increased by 14%, or by USD 411 million, to USD 3.36 billion.