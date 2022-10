The Defense intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has information that those mobilized in Russia lack sleeping places, food, uniforms and money.

This was reported by the intelligence service in its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to intelligence, the police are preparing to suppress future protests in the Russian Federation.

As part of mobilization activities, 6,000 people were planned to be accommodated on the territory of the Omsk Tank Engineering Institute.

However, by September 30, 9,000 mobilized people had actually arrived at the institute.

It was reported that 2,000 more mobilized should arrive by October 1.

"The management of the institution is unable to provide this personnel with even minimal conditions for accommodation and food. There are no sleeping places, not enough toilets, and there is no heating in the premises. At night, the air temperature drops to minus 6. Among the mobilized, there are many sick people who are not provided with medical assistance. In connection with this, the new arrivals are sent to the city of Yekaterinburg, but the situation there is similar. In addition, most of the mobilized did not receive military uniforms with the wording - "not enough," Defense Intelligence reported.

