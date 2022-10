Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk confirms the impossibility of Ukrainians to leave the occupied territories. She said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I confirm this information. Indeed, there is such a problem. Now, after the so-called pseudo-referendums, there is actually no possibility (of leaving the occupied territories)... 11-13 are very few people who were able to escape from the temporarily occupied territory. So far, we are trying to solve the issue through the international community and through an appeal to Russia, which is obliged to open humanitarian corridors," Vereshchuk said.

According to her, those citizens of Ukraine who received Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories will be mobilized by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia Regions are Russia and signed "agreements on accession to Russia" of the captured territories.

On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.