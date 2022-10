Over the past few weeks, more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have turned to the hotline of the I Want to Live project to surrender.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov said this on the air of the Freedom TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the contact details for surrender are in the public domain, and the I Want to Live project is a state project within the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war.

"In the past few weeks alone, more than 2,000 calls have already been received on the project's hotlines... Summons in the Russian Federation were issued to 100,000 of mobilized people who are sent to the most dangerous sections of the front," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

To surrender a Russian military or a forcibly mobilized person from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine needs to turn to the hotline.

Contact is established with them, location is determined and surrender is organized with a white flag, without weapons and with raised hands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, intelligence says that those mobilized in Russia do not have enough beds, food, uniforms and money.