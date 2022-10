AFU Hit 3 Strongholds, 2 Control Points And Almost 30 Areas Of Concentration Of Occupiers - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day hit 3 strongholds, 2 control points, almost 30 areas of concentration of occupiers and an air defense system.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 22 strikes during the past day.

The defeat of 3 strongholds, 16 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed.

In addition, air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day hit 2 control points, 12 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 2 warehouses with ammunition, an air defense system, as well as 5 other important enemy targets.

